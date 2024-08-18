Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have once again been credited with an interest in young Liverpool forward Harvey Blair - 13 months after being initially linked with the Anfield academy product.

Last summer the Blues decided against a loan switch for the Huddersfield-born talent as they preferred to wait a year before following up with their interest with purpose.

A knee injury picked up in July 2023 made that decision much easier. But with Pompey still keen to strengthen their squad before the close of the transfer window, it’s been reported that Blair remains of interest to the Fratton Park outfit.

The latest link comes from freelance writer and former Sunday Mirror and Evening Standard journalist David Lynch, who claims Liverpool are open to letting the 20-year-old leave the club he joined as a 12-year-old on a permanent deal. That’s despite reportedly impressing new boss Arne Slot in pre-season and featuring four times for the Dutchman as he cast his eye over the pool of players he inherited from Jurgen Klopp ahead of Saturday’s Premier League season-opener at Ipswich.

According to Lynch, Liverpool ‘would not stand in his way should an acceptable offer arrive’, Reading are also reportedly keen on a player who transfermarkt.com value at €100k.

Blair, whose only senior competitive Reds outing to date came against Preston in the 2021-22 Carabao Cup, can play anywhere across the forward line. He was limited to just five under-21 appearances last season as the knee injury picked up last summer kept him out until December. He then suffered an injury setback in the new year, which restricted him to a handful of Premier League 2 appearances off the bench over the second half of the 2023-24 campaign.

The forward appears to have put those injury worries to bed, though, as he played an active role in Liverpool’s pre-season preparations, which included run outs against Real Betis, Arsenal, Manchester United and Las Palmas.

That will come as good news to the Blues, if the latest link proves correct, with John Mousinho without seven players for Saturday’s goalless draw against Luton, with forwards Colby Bishop, Josh Murphy, Kusini Yengi and Gavin Whyte all absent.

Speaking to The News on Saturday, Mousinho said he expects Pompey to unveil a couple of new signings next week. So far this transfer window, the Blues have completed deals for nine new players.

Blair was not included in Slot’s match-day squad for Saturday’s 2-0 win at Ipswich. He was also not in the Liverpool under-21 ranks for their Premier League 2 opener against Manchester City - a match the young Reds won 3-1.