‘A real boost’: Portsmouth boss' exciting transfer news as business hots up
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Blues boss has reported significant development towards completing transfer business, as the window reaches its climax.
Mousinho stated it’s been ‘very very busy’ when it comes to progressing moves to a conclusion, after landing nine players to date.
And being in a position to confirm done deals will give Pompey’s squad a sizable boost, in the eyes of the head coach.
Pompey’s business has been steady across the summer, with Matt Ritchie the most recent addition through the door in the build-up to the Championship opener at Leeds United last week.
Sporting director Rich Hughes is overseeing the recruitment work, with all areas being looked at with the exception of the full-back positions.
Mousinho was pleased to state there’s movement on additions coming, against the backdrop of two decent performances from the two opening league games of the season.
He said: ‘I’ll suspect we’ll get a couple in next week.
‘Things are starting to move a bit more and it’s been a really positive week from that standpoint. We’ve been very, very busy.
‘Overall it’s been a good week for us, coming off the back of where we were a couple of weeks ago where I didn’t think we covered in glory going into the first game of the season.
‘That was because of how we performed and the results, but we’ve got two really good results and performances.
‘So we’ve had two really good performances against two sides and a bit of movement in the transfer market, so things are looking up.
‘It’s really good news. Everyone is clear about the fact we need a couple of additions and it will be a real boost when we get them in.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.