Football Insider have claimed the 22-year-old is at the centre of interest from Coventry and Swansea, who are believed to be keeping tabs on his progress.

It has been reported the Championship duo are keen to land a deal for the defender, with both sides in the market for reinforcements at right-back in the window.

Interest comes after Swanson enjoyed a successful maiden season at Fratton Park following his arrival from Arsenal last summer for an undisclosed fee. He has 12 months remaining on his current deal, but the club do hold an option of a further year.

Following his switch from the Emirates Stadium, the youngster appeared 25 times in all competitions, which included an impressive display against Premier League side Spurs in the FA Cup.

However, the defender has been absent since January having been sidelined a groin injury This has limited him to just three appearances under John Mousinho with his last outing coming in their 2-1 defeat to Peterborough.

The head coach stated prior to the opening of the transfer window that right-back was the only area he wasn’t looking to strengthen.

Swanson joins the experienced Joe Rafferty in that department, while Kieron Freeman was released at the end of the campaign.

Despite the summer window only in it’s premature stages, the Fratton Park outfit have been busy following the signing of goalkeeper Will Norris.

The 29-year-old penned a three-year deal on the south coast after being released by Burnley following their promotion to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, central defender Conor Shaughnessy is closing in on a move to Pompey, with The News understanding the 26-year-old has agreed a deal and also completed his medical.

The News also understands the Blues are monitoring Northern Ireland under-21 youngster Terry Devlin. Glentoran are braced for the 19-year-old midfielder to be leave this summer amid interest from the south coast along with Crystal Palace, Stoke and Sunderland.