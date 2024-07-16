Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are ready to test Norwich’s determination to keep hold of Abu Kamara.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Blues will approach the Carrow Road outfit with an official offer for the 20-year-old this week.

The report comes just days after sporting director Rich Hughes told The News that he hadn’t given up hope on luring the winger back to Fratton Park following his key role in Pompey’s League One title success last season.

Norwich rate Kamara highly, with new Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup handing the England under-20 international a starting place in his team for Saturday’s pre-season trip to Northampton. It’s always been stated that the Championship side would be reluctant to part company with a player who contributed 10 goals and 11 assists on loan for Pompey in his first season as a senior player. However, the latest report claims Norwich could accept ‘a significant offer’ if it were tabled.

As well as the Blues, Brentford, Leicester, Stoke, Anderlecht and German Bundesliga side Freiburg have all been credited with an interest in Kamara, who has a year remaining on his current contract.

Speaking about Kamara last week, Hughes told The News: ‘We would never want to rule that (a reunion) out because if we could find a scenario to bring Abu back, we’d absolutely love to.

‘The truth is he exceeded a lot of expectations and performed to a really high level last season, which personally puts him into a really strong position.

‘We’ll just have to see how his pre-season (with Norwich) pans out and stay close to it and stay close to all the conversations.

‘It’s going to be very difficult based on the success he’s had, but I wouldn’t dismiss it out of hand at this point.

‘If there was an opportunity where the player became available, considering how he enjoyed working with the group of players and the coaching staff and being at the club, I think that would be an attractive option for him, if something came up again.’

Pompey have already added wingers Josh Murphy and Sammy Silvera to their ranks this summer. At the moment, they’ll be competing with Paddy Lane, Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully for a place on the Blues’ flanks for the season opener against Leeds United.

Norwich’s next pre-season game sees them take on Club Brugge in Belgium on Wednesday (5.30pm kick-off). Pompey travel to Gosport Borough tonight for ther first run-out of the summer.