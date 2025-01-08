Transfer latest: Portsmouth relegation rivals close in on in-demand goal machine eyed by Leeds United and Sunderland with Sheffield United chasing double deal

The transfer news is coming thick and fast with the window up and running - including a potentially eye-catching piece of business for Pompey’s relegation rivals. Here’s the latest.

Rams in for Villa thriller

Derby are said to be closing in on a deal for in-demand Aston Villa starlet Louie Barry.

The Rams are in the box seat to bring in the 16-goal attacking talent this month, according to reports.

The likes of Leeds, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Coventry are said to be on the trail of the 21-year-old, who has caught the eye on loan at Stockport County this term in League One.

Barry has now been recalled with both permanent and loan exits mooted for the versatile operator, who can play right across the front line.

According to transfer journalist, Alan Nixon, it’s Pride Park which is looking likely to be his destination with the Rams in need of additional firepower.

Derby are said to be able to give Barry the regular playing time being sought, as the Villa look to develop their asset and Pompey’s rivals aim to secure their place in the Championship.

Blades boost

Sheffield United are reported to be looking to complete an eye-catching double deal to boost their promotion credentials.

The Blades are said to be looking to bring in Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden this month, according to reports.

And it’s claimed Chris Wilder is also looking to tie up a deal for Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

Woolfenden would certainly represent an impressive swoop, with established Ipswich fan TWTD stating a move could to Bramall Lane could be in the offing for the man who’s made eight Premier League appearances this term.

Meanwhile, Football Inside suggest Choudhury could be the long-term replacement for the injured Oliver Arblaster.

Sunderland swoop

Sunderland are looking to complete what will be one of the most eye-catching Championship deals of the window as they move for £20m Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee.

The Frenchman is out of favour with Italian giants Roma, who’ve had three managers in six months - after only moving to the capital in July from Rennes.

Le Fee has previously worked with boss Regis Le Bris with talks ‘ongoing’ over a loan with an option to but, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto.

