The attacker is one of 14 senior players whose contract expires at Fratton Park this summer, which could open the door to a potential free transfer in pre-season.

Among those whose deals run out, though, there are a number of players who have extension clauses within them – including the ex-Burton man.

As a result, he expects the club to trigger the one-year prolongation of his stay, despite not holding talks with Danny Cowley about doing so yet.

Harness told The News: ‘Nothing’s changed for me. I’ve seen things in the press but we haven’t had a conversation yet. The club has an option, from what the manager says, they intend to take it up.

‘That’s all I know at the minute. I’m here next season, if that’s the case, but nothing’s been done at the minute for me so I’m just waiting to see.

‘Yeah, of course (I’d like to stay). I’m a confident player and I’ve got that contract and the clause is there. All I know is I’m a Pompey player next season.’

Throughout the first-half of the campaign, Championship high-flyers Blackburn were continuously linked with a move for his services.

Marcus Harness' contract expires in the summer. Picture: Stephen Flynn

Despite Harness netting 10 goals in 23 games at the start of the term, their reported interest seemingly cooled in January, as Pompey failed to receive any ‘formal’ bids.

Since then, his form has noticeably dipped, scoring only once in four months as the Blues’ play-off hopes continue to fade.

And the 26-year-old admitted reaching the second division is his long-term goal.

He added: ‘Of course (the Championship) is where I want to go and that’s where I want to end up.

‘When I came here, that was the aim – to get promoted to the Championship with Pompey.

‘We’ve had some tough seasons with the play-off defeat two years ago when Covid cut the season short and we just came up short last season. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen again.

‘The aim has always been to get promoted here and the aim is to keep working towards that and see what happens.’

