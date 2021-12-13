With all five of the Blues permitted spots filled, the club are likely to send members of their loan contingent back to their parent clubs to make space for arrivals this winter.

But with four games before the opening of the market, the 19-year-old’s focus is remaining on the fixtures at hand.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s unlikely that Mahlon Romeo, Gavin Bazunu and George Hirst will be willingly let go by the club, which leaves Gassan Ahadme and Azeez as the remaining two.

The Fratton Park chief has revealed he’s looking to open talks with the Canaries over the future of Ahadme.

But Azeez described how he’s committed to making the decision for his head coach with his performances.

Pompey midfielder Miguel Azeez has explained how the January transfer window is the last thing on his mind amid talk of a loan re-shuffle. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

Speaking to The News he said: ‘At the moment I’m in December so I’m just focusing on my next game. At the moment it’s not in my mind because I’m focusing on those games and giving good performances whenever I play.

When asked whether he had spoken to Cowley regarding his future, he replied: ‘‘No.

‘When it happens, it happens. I’m just focused on playing so whenever that happens I want to make sure to give the best account of myself. Hopefully I can carry on doing that.’

The Gunners starlet also explained how he’s in regular contact with the north London club, but hasn’t spoken about a premature return to the Emirates Stadium.

While adding how both Arsenal and Pompey have helped him adapt to senior football this season.

He added: ‘I always have contact with Arsenal. They always ask how things are going and wish me good luck for games. Both clubs have been really good in terms of helping me improve myself on and off the pitch.