The 2023-24 League One campaign gets underway in just over a week - and two of Portsmouth’s rivals have completed signings from Premier League clubs.

Oxford United have signed Everton winger Stanley Mills on a season-long loan, their seventh arrival of the summer as Liam Manning prepares for his first campaign in charge of the club.

The 19-year-old scored 24 goals in 21 appearances for Everton’s Under-21s side last term and told the Oxford website: “I spoke to people in the game who all say that Oxford play decent football, which is going to suit the way I like to play.

“When I came down, spoke with the manager, saw the facilities, saw the pitch and the way the club is set up for the future, it all looks like a great fit for me. I can’t wait to get started.”

Manning added: “The Everton Academy has a fantastic record, not just for bringing players through to play for their first team but also for giving them a love and passion for the game. He [Mills] is a very creative player and he knows how to channel that to fit in with the way the team want to play, and that’s exciting for us.”

Meanwhile, Peterborough United have signed goalkeeper Fynn Talley on a two-year deal following his release from Brighton and Hove Albion. Talley started his career in Arsenal’s academy and featured in a recent pre-season friendly for the Posh.

Of his move to the League One club, he said: “I have settled quickly. I have obviously been training with the group for a little while and playing in the games, but it is great to get everything sorted and I am really looking forward to the opportunity that I have at the club.

“It is a good young group of goalkeepers at the club and hopefully we can push each other, and I have no doubt we will work well together. For me, this is my first real opportunity of being in a senior men’s dressing room. It is an exciting time with the season just around the corner.”