Football could look very different for Pompey and the other teams in the English pyramid soon.

Pompey supporters could be able to watch all their team’s Saturday games from the comfort of their own home in the next five years - it has been predicted.

Senior figures in football have told The Times that English football's Saturday 3pm blackout rule is 'unlikely to survive' when it's time to renew TV deals. The Premier League agreed with Sky Sports and TNT Sport to a deal worth £6.7bn over the next four years, but once that comes to end, the very landscape of football in England could change.

The UK is the last country in Europe to keep with the blackout, which means that live football cannot be shown between 2.45pm to 5.15pm. It is called Article 48, and it was brought in to protect lower league and grassroots football clubs. The removal of the rule, could affect participation in grassroots football, and potentially impact attendances at non-league clubs.

The Times' report says the removal of the 3pm blackout rule could cost EFL clubs a combined £37m in matchday revenue. As a result, the loss would have to be factored in to any future TV deal.

A deal worth £935m over a five-year period was agreed between the EFL and Sky Sports in May 2023. This season is the first year of the arrangement, and there have been some big changes that have changed the way a supporter follows their team.

More matches than ever are being shown by the broadcaster following the launch of the new platform Sky Sports+. All games on the opening weekend were shown. Sky Sports have also improved their offerings of the EFL, with all Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy games shown too. Any match that isn't a 3.00 pm on a Saturday, has been possible to watch too.

The biggest changes are that there is a big offering of matches on Saturday's at 12.30 pm. Between five to seven games across the three divisions in the EFL are shown at lunch time. It has given fans a better chance of watching their team, but affects those who support their team away from home, as they have to travel earlier.

With just under half the season played, the EFL have done some analysis from the affects of the new TV arrangements, and believe that there has been no significant impact on attendances. Since their promotion to the Championship, Pompey's attendances have gone up on average by almost 1,300.

As for the Premier League, their new deal begins next season, and similar to the EFL, any game not on a Saturday at 3pm will be shown. At the moment, only four out of the 10 Premier League matches each weekend are on a Saturday, and the decision to produce and distribute its own live coverage of their matches, could hint at the possible launch of their own streaming service.

For whatever division Pompey find themselves in next season, and in the next five years, supporter habits could look very different to what they look like today. Staying in the Championship this term is key to their short-term future though. Blues chief executive Andy Cullen revealed in the summer that the difference in the share of revenue between the Championship and League One right now is 68%.