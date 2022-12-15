The Blues boss saluted a loan agreement which has been beneficial for all parties, following the England under-21 man’s arrival from West Brom in July.

And Cowley lauded the temperament of Griffiths, after establishing himself amid 22 appearances to date this season.

The 21-year-old is held in high regard by the Baggies, where he is contracted until the summer of 2025, and have a January recall clause they can action.

The likes of goalkeeping coach Boaz Myhill have regularly watched Griffiths in action this term on behalf of his parent club.

Cowley feels they will be happy with both the game time the Hereford-born talent is receiving, along with the progress being made.

Griffiths has kept seven clean sheets so far, and conceded 20 goals in the league - a number bettered by four sides in League One.

Cowley believes there is no reason the keeper can’t improve those numbers at Pompey over the remainder of the season.

Josh Griffiths.

He said: ‘Yes (he thinks Griffiths will stay). We certainly hope he will be here.

‘This is his third loan and I think he’s improving by the day.

‘It’s always great to work with young players, and he’s a boy who’s growing and improving.

‘We know he’s at top keeper and we’ve been pleased with him.

‘Someone like Josh Griffiths, if he’s able to fulfil his potential, which is huge, he’s going to be a future West Brom player and a huge asset to their organisation.

‘I think it’s been a really good loan for all parties.

‘Firstly, and most importantly, for the player and then for both clubs.

‘He’s been really consistent and we’ve been pleased with his form.’

Cowley reserved praise for the strength of character and level-headed approach shown by Griffiths this term, despite his relative tender years.

His Pompey experience has included some harsh criticism from sections of fans, who felt he could have done better with some goals conceded.

Cowley explained his mentality was a big appeal of bringing in Griffiths, however.

He added: ‘Josh is a mature boy.

‘It’s never easy following someone like Gavin Bazunu, but he’s been able to take that in his stride.

‘It was that maturity in his character that really drew us to him, which was a key part of his decision to bring us here.

‘He’s 21 going on 30, and I say that as a compliment because he’s mature beyond his year.’