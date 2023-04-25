The pressure will certainly be on the former Forest Green Rovers man in what will be his first full summer transfer window at Fratton Park.

Yet The News’ Jordan Cross believes the direction of travel Pompey are about to embark upon ahead of a seventh consecutive season in League One is in very good hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with Hughes already demonstrating his capabilities with the January arrival of the likes of already-popular Ryley Towler, Cross is approaching the forthcoming recruitment drive with much anticipation.

When asked if he’s positive about what the summer has in store, our main told the latest edition of Pompey Talk - the podcast: ‘Yeah, certainly more than before Rich Hughes arrived and certainly after unearthing the gem that's Ryley Towler.

‘If you look at his Forest Green recruitment, and after having conversations with Rich and dealing with him now a few times, I'm optimistic about what can be done there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I'm not saying his hit rate is going to be maintained because he's got an incredible one at the moment, but (it's looking good).

‘We need to sort out the attacking areas and wide areas, obviously - they're the places that need work done.

All eyes will be on Pompey sporting director Rich Hughes this summer as he lead's the Blues' latest recruitment drive

'A couple of eights, wide men and another striker - that's where the surgery is needed more than the spine of the team, which is looking pretty decent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘From what I've seen of Rich so far, I'm looking forward to getting stuck in to the transfer window.’

They were this week linked with a move for Northern Ireland under-21 international Lee Bonis, who is currently with newly-crowned Irish League champions Larne.

However, it’s not just arrivals Hughes and head coach John Mousinho need to concentrate on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad