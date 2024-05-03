Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andy Cullen promised Pompey will continue pushing for growth as they close in on appointing their new head of recruitment.

The Blues chief executive confirmed the arrival of Phil Boardman’s successor is imminent, as part of a restructuring of the key department.

And Cullen believes work invested in that area of the club underlines how Pompey aren’t letting up on developing their infrastructure, after reaching the Championship.

Manchester City’s Brad Wall is believed to be the man set to arrive at PO4, as a top-level operator is recruited in the former Liverpool and Rangers man.

It’s another eye-catching arrival as the building blocks continue to be put in place to succeed in the club’s football operation.

The arrival of Rich Hughes as sporting director in September 2022 has been a huge success, not only in player recruitment but also bringing John Mousinho to Fratton Park.

The duo have worked impressively and in harmony with the club’s coaching, analysis, medical and sports science departments.

Demands are going to significantly increase in the Championship, as Pompey return to the level after a 12-year absence.

That is certainly going to be the case when it comes to bringing in the additions to ensure Mousinho’s squad is ready for what lies ahead.

Cullen feels Pompey are ready for that challenge - and there will be no resting on their laurels.

He said: ‘We’ve got a very good team in place.

‘Everyone can see the strategy and we’ve got a head coach and sporting director who are incredibly aligned.

‘We will supplement the recruitment team very shortly with a new team and a new structure coming into play as well.

‘That’s how we want to work. We want to consistently evolve the football club and make it better. Just because we’ve achieved success now doesn’t mean we stop.