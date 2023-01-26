‘Very, very soon’ - Cambridge United boss provides update on move for Portsmouth defender Michael Morrison
Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner has provided an update on his pursuit of Pompey defender Michael Morrison.
The U’s manager confirmed that a deal for the 34-year-old is ‘getting closer’. He added that an announcement is expected ‘very, very soon’.
Bonner was speaking to the Cambridge Independent ahead of Saturday’s League One trip to Lincoln.
He’s been busy in the January transfer window this week, after completing a loan move for Charlton midfielder Conor McGrandles.
The former Imps ace is expected to be named in the U’s team for their game at Sincil Bank.
And the expectation is that Morrison will also be available for selection as he closes in on a return to the Abbey Stadium.
Bonner said: ‘It’s getting closer so hopefully we’ll be there quite soon. ‘Until that is done I can’t really talk about that. He’s not our player at the moment, (but) certainly one we’re interested in.
‘Until it’s done we can’t add to the speculation or the exact news on that so hopefully very, very soon we’ll have some news on that.’
The U’s boss added: ‘We expect another one before the weekend and then next week we certainly expect one more (arrival).
‘I certainly expect in addition to Conor two more throughout the squad between now and the close of the window.
‘Hopefully one of those can impact the team this weekend and hopefully the other one won’t be too far behind.’
Morrison’s upcoming Pompey exit and subsequent move to the U’s was revealed by new Blues boss John Mousinho last weekend.
He confirmed the experienced defender would depart Fratton Park this month after he was a notable absentee from the match-day squad for Saturday’s 2-0 win against Exeter.
The former Reading and Leicester centre-back also didn’t travel to Fleetwood for Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory at the Highbury Stadium
Morrison, has featured 28 times for Pompey this season, with his last game being the 3-0 league defeat to Bolton.
He signed a one-year deal following his summer arrival on a free transfer from Reading.
Pompey are expected to step up their interest in a new centre-half once Morrison’s exit is confirmed, with Sunderland’s Bailey Wright a reported target.