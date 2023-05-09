A retained and released list is expected by the end of this week, with all EFL clubs required to publish the names of those players they’re releasing by the third Saturday in May.

Focus will then shift to the process of replacing those departures, with Pompey working tirelessly on this since the closure of the January transfer window.

No signings will be officially announced until Saturday, June 10, at the earliest – when the summer transfer window legally opens. All clubs then have until Friday, September 1, to conduct their business. By which stage, both Mousinho and Hughes will be hoping to have landed the 9-10 signings they expect to make in the months ahead.

That’s the figure Hughes placed on this summer’s recruitment drive. However, that number is not set in stone, with significant gaps in the squad expected when Pompey get around to announcing their retained list. Indeed, of those players out of contract, it’s anticipated that Connor Ogilive and Josh Oluwayemi will be the only ones offered fresh terms.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Ronan Curtis, who suffered an ACL injury in February and is expected to be out of action until December. His contract expires next month, with the Irishman recording 57 goals and 26 assists in the 226 appearances he’s made for the club since 2018.

The News revealed on Monday that the future of club captain Clark Robertson has already been decided, with the defender set to leave after two years at PO4.

Clockwise from left: Sam Smith, Michael Eisner, Gavin Whyte, Rich Hughes and John Mousinho

Manchester United loanee Di’Shon Bernard is a player the Blues would like to sign on a permanent deal as the club look to fill voids made vacant by the likes of Robertson & Co.

He, and goalkeeper Matt Macey, are the only loanees Pompey are expected to make an effort to sign on permanent deals, with Owen Dale, Joe Pigott and Dane Scarlett returning to their parent clubs and expected to continue their careers away from Fratton Park.

A move for soon-to-be out-of-contract Cardiff winger Gavin Whyte is also anticipated, with Mousinho admitting his admiration for the winger following reports of an interest in the player last week.

However, the club have denied having any interest in Larne striker Lee Bonis, despite reports.

The Blues will hope to have several of their new arrivals signed, sealed and delivered before they report back for pre-season duty on Monday, June 26, and before they head off for a yet-to-be-confirmed training camp at the start of July.