Watch: Pompey Talk: The power cut postponement inquest
Pompey Talk returns this week - with plenty of issues to get to the bottom of.
Unfortunately, none of it relates to actual football matters, though, with the Blues’ past two games against Blackburn and Millwall respectively both being called off.
On this week’s show, Mark McMahon, Neil Allen and Jordan Cross get together to discuss an eventful week off the pitch at Fratton Park - including the power cut that forced the midweek game against the Lions to be cancelled nearly an hour after it was due to kick off.
