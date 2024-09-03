Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gavin Whyte has penned a message to everyone at Pompey following his Fratton Park departure on transfer deadline day.

And in the brief, 19-word post on Instagram, the former Blues winger admitted things didn’t work out as he had hoped for on the south coast.

The Northern Ireland international’s time at PO4 was cut short on Friday, just one year into the three-year deal he signed following his free transfer move from Cardiff in the summer of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both the player and the club agreed to mutually part ways, after it became increasingly clear that the forward was not part of head coach John Mousinho’s Championship plans.

After sitting out Luton’s visit to Fratton Park on August 17 because of illness, Whyte wasn’t selected for the 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough, despite being fit and available.

It was a clear indication that Pompey were prepared to move on without the Ulsterman, who endured a underwhelming maiden season at PO4 and had dropped further down the pecking order following the summer acquisitions of Sammy Silvera, Matt Ritchie, Elias Sorensen, Josh Murphy and Harvey Blair.

It’s still not clear where Whyte’s new-found free-agent status will take him next. However, it’s safe to say the 28-year leaves Fratton Park disappointed with how his move to Pompey panned out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on social media, Whyte said: ‘Thank you @pompey it was a pleasure to play for you! Sometimes things don’t work out how you want!’

Whyte’s last game for the Blues came against Millwall in the Carabao Cup on August 13 - a fixture that saw him substituted on 64 minutes after another largely ineffective display.

In total, the former Cardiff and Hull forward featured 35 times for the club, scoring once and registering four assists.

Among the responses to his Instagram post were messages from his now former PO4 team-mates.

Owen Moxon wrote: ‘All the best mate’, while Callum Lang said: ‘Gav, all the best lad’. Pompey posted: ‘All the best Gav’.