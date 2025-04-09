Watford ace Kwadwo Baah to miss much-anticipated Portsmouth reunion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There will be no Pompey reunion for Kwadwo Baah.

Watford have confirmed the forward will miss the Easter Monday trip to Fratton Park after suffering a new injury setback.

However, Baah limped off in the final 15 minutes of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to play-off hopefuls Bristol City - sparking concern of a potential recurrence.

Those fears have since been confirmed by boss Tom Cleverley, who has revealed the former Crystal Palace man will miss the rest of the season with the same thigh problem.

He told the official club website: ‘KB had a scan yesterday, which shows what we suspected – that it’s a recurrence of his previous injury but nowhere near as severe.

‘We’re looking at a three-four weeks sort of timescale, so we’re not going to rush anything with his rehab for the sake of what might be one appearance.’

Baah to miss Pompey reunion after Boxing Day controversy

Baah’s new setback will now see him miss the much-anticipated visit to Fratton Park in under a fortnight’s time.

The former Burton loanee grabbed the headlines in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day when he celebrated in front of the travelling Fratton faithful at Vicarage Road.

After Watford secured a late winner deep into added time through Rocco Vata, the German youth international headed straight over to the away end after the whistle - where he proceeded to do the famous ‘take the L’ dance from the video game Fortnite.

That celebration sparked plenty of anger and frustrations from not just the 2,250 Blues fans who made the trip but John Mousinho and his players.

The head coach slammed Baah’s actions and insisted if any of his men had done the same then they would never play for Pompey again.

Kwadwo Baah was sent off after his full-time celebrations against Pompey in December. | PA

Speaking to TheWatfordWay on YouTube, he said: ‘Obviously they were giving it during the game which I’m not against because it’s part of football and a part of the game.

‘I quite enjoy when fans are giving it to the players but I feel like if fans give it to the players, the players should be able to give it back to the fans. Even though we are professional, we all have personalities.

‘I think with the Pompey one I was a bit too excited. I do have the utmost respect for Pompey and their fans, I think it’s just a bit of banter. Pompey is a great team, I’ve played at Fratton Park during lockdown days and it’s a great stadium with a great history.

‘But, I think some of the fans have taken it a bit too personal. I like to joke about a bit and it was just a bit of banter. For me, it’s just football. You’ve got to cheer up a bit. If you give it, you should be able to take it in my books. I think they’re reading too much into it because it’s literally just football.’

