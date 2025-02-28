Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to Terry Devlin signing a new Fratton Park contract - and have praised a key cog in the wheel of the process.

On Thursday evening, the Blues announced that the versatile 21-year-old had penned fresh terms to remain at Fratton Park until the summer of 2028.

The hugely impressive talent, who this season has been transformed into a flourishing right-back, has continued to impress since his switch from Northern Irish side Glentoran in June 2023.

Despite missing the second half of his first campaign at Fratton Park due to a shoulder injury, Devlin’s stock has continued to rise - amassing a number of eye-catching performances in the Championship this season.

This has seen the Blues move quickly to fend off any potential future suitors, who will no doubt be impressed with the Ulsterman’s PO4 progress, and help keep the Northern Ireland under-21 international on the south coast for another three-and-a-half years.

The right-back’s new deal comes just three days after Pompey announced star striker Colby Bishop had also penned fresh terms to remain at Fratton Park until the summer of 2028.

With the Blues moving to keep two of their top assets, the Fratton faithful have this week praised owners Tornante and chairman Michael Eisner for facilitating the impressive business less than a month after the January transfer window closed.

We’ve taken a look at exactly what’s been said - and here’s a flavour of the views shared as the Blues continue working hard behind the scenes

Tornante tactics well received by Pompey fans

@JackLJYeats: It’s actually incredible how well the club is now being run. About time!

@mjwmacca: Unreal. Now go and get Dozzell done. We are in a very good place in the club at the moment I feel. Beating other teams to transfers, negotiating contracts early. No player seems unhappy.

@AlexFmedia1: Yet again further vindication of the way the Eisners are running this club. An exciting prospect given a chance at 19 who has come into his own this season. And now he’s tied down for a further 3 years just days after Bishop was given the same. Couldn’t be happier.

@andymp345: Love this getting contracts done now instead of summer.

@FFSChristie: What is this Pompey? What have you done with the old Pompey that would have let him waltz to Watford on a free?

@Limmy05: Credit where credit is due @eric_eisner.

@PompeyPatter: Cracking!! Thoroughly deserved. Another great move by the club getting a youngster with massive potential tied up. Glad we are moving away from waiting until summer for deals.

@EllPFC: Such a warranted new contract. Plays for the shirt every game. More unreal business from the club securing home till 2028.

@JAudley89: 2 contract renewals of important players before the end of February!! Who’s this new Pompey - loving it!

@Jamesr02_: So nice to see we’re negotiating new contracts early on for our key players - hopefully Dozzell next.

@morgantp98: I'm really impressed with how Pompey have handled contract extensions. Giving them to players who deserve them as quickly as possible. Tezza has proven he can perform at the level and he's only going to get better.

@mark11s: Really good to see Pompey proactively getting these deals done. If Devlin continues with his development trajectory he’ll be worth a decent amount of money in a few years.

