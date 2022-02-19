Positivity had increased towards the club’s youth system in recent weeks, following progress in the Hampshire Senior Cup and Toby Steward signing his first professional contract.

But the Blues head coach believes substantial progress to still to be made, despite the steps already taken.

In June, the club’s hierarchy created a clear pathway from the academy to the first team by purchasing the Roko training ground and moving the youngsters to the Hillsea facility.

And there’s been evidence of players progressing already, with Harry Jewitt-White and teenage keeper Steward featuring in Cowley’s recent squads.

However, Cowley is hoping even greater strides will be made under his stewardship.

At a Q&A event held by the Southsea Castle Rotary Club, he said: ‘It’s (the academy) absolutely vital for us.

‘I do think there’s still work to do. In terms of the academy, we’re a million miles away from where we want to be, but we are making progress.

Picture: Robin Jones

‘I think we’ve made progress in the 10 months I’ve been here, and I expect that process to accelerate.’

Alongside improving the Blues’ academy, Cowley is aiming to build stronger links with Pompey in The Community.

He’s hoping to manufacture successful relationships to unearth players and coaches for the club’s future benefit.

He added: ‘For us, the community is everything. I always think the football club is about the people and any football club is defined by the people and the supporters. It’s our responsibility as the football club to try and build the connection.

‘Human relationships come over time and through connection. We know we’re not going to achieve what we want to at this football club without the supporters.

‘For us, we’ve already had quite a few young ones who have come out of the community and gone into our academy. The relationship between the community, the academy and the first team is absolutely critical.

‘The great thing for us is there are some community coaches that are taking their first steps in maybe a career. As soon as we see that potential, in young players or coaches, then the next step for them is to come into the academy.’

