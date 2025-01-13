Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have sent Jordan Archer to have a scan on his injured quad.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues have taken the precautionary measure after the keeper was forced off at half-time in Friday night’s FA Cup defeat at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers.

Head coach John Mousinho has been advised that the injury suffered at Adams Park could be a neural issue. If that proves to be the case, then Jordan is expected to be fit for Wednesday night’s trip to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship and provide back-up to No1 Nicolas Schmid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also put a halt to any potential rain-check on fellow stopper Will Norris leaving Fratton Park this month, with the Blues keen to offload the League One title-winner during the January transfer window.

Archer’s appearance against the Chairboys in the Cup was his third outing of the season, following his free-transfer move in the summer.

Providing an update on his situation ahead of the Rovers fixture, Mousinho said: ‘Jordan’s having a scan this afternoon. We’ll know the results tomorrow but we’re hoping it’s just a neural issue and if it is, then it shouldn’t be any more than a couple of days out.

‘If we get the results and it’s just a neural issue then he’ll be fine for Wednesday.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what the contingency plan was if the results come back negatively, the Pompey boss responded: ‘We’re fine. We’ve got three goalkeepers, so no issue with that. We’re absolutely fine in terms of the goalkeeping department.’

Shaughnessy return

Norris hasn’t featured for the Blues since the 6-0 thumping at the hands of Stoke on October 2, with Schmid the current holder of the No1 jersey. Meanwhile, another player who hasn’t been part of Pompey’s plans in recent months is Conor Shaughnessy.

That’s purely down to injury and the calf issues the Irishman has endured this season, with his last appearance coming against Luton on August 28.

Pompey defender Conor Shaughnessy | National World

Since then, the centre-back has been working hard on his rehab in a bid to salvage his campaign. And according to Mousinho, the 28-year-old has taken a significant step forward in his battle for fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘Conor trained for the first time today, a full training session, so Conor’s back. It will be 2-3 weeks before he returns to play but he’s back out on the grass.’

Ina further injury update, Regan Poole (hamstring/calf) is expected to report back for training next week.