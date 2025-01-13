Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Pompey winger Owen Dale could be shown the door by relegation rivals Oxford United this month.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, the 26-year-old is deemed surplus to requirements at the Kassam Stadium, with new U’s boss Gary Rowett open to cashing in on the winger.

Dale moved to Oxford under previous manager Des Buckingham during the 2024 January transfer window and featured 18 times for the club over the second half of the 23-24 season as they secured promotion back to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Blues loanee scored once and contributed two assists in that period, often operating at wing-back. But halfway through the current campaign, his numbers - both appearances and goal contributions - have considerably dropped.

The player has featured just 11 times in all competitions for the U’s - seven of which have come from the bench. He’s been left out of four of the past five squads, with his non-involvement against Exeter in the FA Cup on Saturday - when most clubs ring the changes - another indicator that all is not well at the Kassam Stadium.

In terms of goals and assists this season, Dale is yet to contribute any.

During his time at Pompey, the winger featured 50 times during the 2022-23 season while on loan from Blackpool. In that time, Dale scored twice as registered six assists as the Blues finished eighth in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth braced for forward approach

Bottom-of-the-table Plymouth Argyle could potentially lose their best player before the transfer window closes on February 3.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke is reporting promotion-chasing Burnley want to bring Morgan Whittaker to Turf Moor this month, after having bids for the 24-year-old rejected during the summer.

Whittaker was making national headlines over the weekend as his goal helped the unfancied Pilgrims beat Premier League Brentford 1-0 in the third round of the FA Cup. It proved to be shock of the round, particularly as Plymouth went into the game without a win in their past 11 games.

Morgan Whittaker celebrates scoring for Plymouth against Brentford in the third round of the FA Cup | AFP via Getty Images

It will no doubt have pleased new boss Miron Muslic, who was looking on before officially taking over following the sacking of Wayne Rooney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But one of the first jobs landing in his in-tray could be an offer for Whittaker, who has four goals and one assist from his 20 games in all competitions this season.

Valued at £10m, any offer close to that fee could prove extremely tempting for a Plymouth side currently sat three points from safety at the bottom of the Championship standings.

However, the Pilgrims’ survival hopes could depend on keeping a player of Whittaker’s calibre, giving Austrian Muslic a huge headache during his first week in the job.

Plymouth sold Lewis Gibson to Preston North End earlier this month, while both Andre Gray and Adam Forshaw have also left Home Park. Another departure could see centre-back Julio Pleguezuelo move to Scottish Premiership side Hibs, while striker Ryan Hardie has been linked with both Wrexham and Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having beaten Pompey 1-0 back in November - the last time Plymouth picked up a win in the Championship - the Pilgrims travel to Fratton Park for the reverse fixture on Tuesday March 11 in what could be a huge game at the bottom of the Championship.