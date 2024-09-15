West Brom's Carlos Corberan and Alex Mowatt react to win over Portsmouth

Carlos Corberan | Getty Images

Pompey fell to a loss at home to the Midlands outfit

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has refused to get carried away following their win away at Pompey. The Baggies have gone top of the Championship after winning 3-0 at Fratton Park.

Striker Josh Maja scored inside a minute against John Mousinho’s side. Midfielder Alex Mowatt then scored twice for the visitors, one of which was a free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s opponents are now top of the table above Sunderland. They have won four of their opening five games and are yet to lose.

Speaking after their victory, their head coach said on Sky Sports: “It is very important to understand how demanding the Championship is. In today’s game the result doesn’t show what happened on the pitch. It shows you need to compete with your best every single game because it is difficult to get results.

“We want to achieve positive results and this is a target that we have. We need to always keep the standards that we have.”

Meanwhile, Alex Mowatt said: “Definitely the free-kick (was his favourite out of the two goals) because we have had a queue of about 10 people in training and I have been a shocker to be fair at them. When we got the free-kick Mikey (Johnston) was trying to take the ball but it was a left-sider so I’m at the top now for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom made the play-offs last season but were beaten at the semi-finals stage over two legs by eventual winners Southampton. They are back in action next weekend against Plymouth Argyle at home.

Meanwhile, Pompey will be looking to bounce back with a positive result at Turf Moor against Burnley. It has been a tricky start to life back in the second tier for Mousinho’s men.

They had 55% possession against the Baggies and had 14 shots. However, non of their attempts were on target which is something that needs to be worked on in training.