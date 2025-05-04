Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Freddie Potts has penned an emotion farewell to Pompey.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the West Ham midfielder has praised the never-ending backing from the Fratton faithful as the Blues sealed their Championship survival.

There were some tough goodbyes at PO4 on Saturday as the curtain came down on the Blues maiden season back in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those waving farewell during the end-of-season lap of honour at full-time was Potts, whose deal from the London Stadium came to a close.

The 21-year-old has impressed during his stay on the south coast, where he amassed 38 appearances in all competitions.

This has seen the midfielder’s stock rise this term - leading to the Irons handing the academy graduate a new-long term deal in March.

After Pompey’s 1-1 draw against Hull City on Saturday, the Fratton faithful serenaded Potts by singing ‘one more year, one more year, Freddie Potts.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho has expressed an interest in re-signing the former Wycombe Wanderers man on a temporary deal - but remains in the dark with the Irons set to assess the youngster in pre-season.

And after an outstanding season-long loan at Fratton Park, Potts has penned an emotion goodbye on social media.

Freddie Potts pens Pompey goodbye

Freddie Potts.

The West Ham midfielder said on an Instagram post: ‘A massive thank you to the players, the staff, the fans and everybody involved at Pompey for making this season as special as it has been for me.

‘From my first day it has been an honour for me to have represented this great club over the last year and to play in front of the incredible fans who have supported us through a season full of highs and lows. I am grateful to have learnt so much throughout the season, with experiences that I will look back on with pride and that I will never forget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This club is a special club that is only on the rise and I wish everyone at Portsmouth nothing but the best in the future! Thank you once again.’

Potts joins Adil Aouchiche, Mark O’Mahony, Isaac Hayden, Rob Atkinson and Kaide Gordon in saying farewell to the Fratton faithful after their respective loan deals came to a close.

Your next Pompey read: The best and worst Portsmouth players in the Championship this season - according to data experts