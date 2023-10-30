'What a club' - Eric Eisner's message to Portsmouth following latest whistle-stop visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

However, the Blues director warned it’s still far too early to dream about an emotional return to the Championship.

The American was back on the south coast last week to cheer on John Mousinho’s League One leaders. He took in the midweek trip to Cambridge United, which ended in a goalless draw, and was on hand on Saturday to watch Pompey’s 3-2 come-from-behind win at Reading.

Both games extended the Blues’ unbeaten start to the season, while the weekend victory against the Royals saw Mousinho & Co stretch their lead at the top of the standings to six points.

With nearly a third of the League One season now complete, belief around PO4 is starting to grow.

In recent years under the Eisners’ ownership, the only real sign of progress could be found off the pitch as Tornante made headway with their £11.5m redevelopment of Fratton Park.

But, at last, it’s on the pitch matters where standards are noticeably rising. And that fact isn’t lost on Eisner.

Pompey director Eric Eisner took in the Blues' 3-2 win at Reading during his latest short trip to the UK

In a posting on X, formerly Twitter, he hailed Pompey’s continued progress this season. The 50-year-old also lauded the support that’s been shown.

But remaining level-headed as he headed back home to the States, Eisner also reminded fans that nothing has been achieved just yet.

He said: ‘Another great trip across the pond! Thank you for all the support across the board. It means the world.

‘I think we are building something special here. What a start to the season. Long ways to go so let’s keep our heads down and remain focused! What club! As always #pup.’

Eisner’s latest social media post came just days after he congratulated Mousinho and his team for the way they came back to beat Reading and claim a ‘statement win’.

On Saturday, he wrote: ‘Statement win!!! Down 2 and still no quit. Unreal. Instant classic. Streak continues. Confidence levels high. #bluearmy didn’t give up even when down 2. That means everything. Tremendous win. My heart finally starting to calm down. Stay focused. Long season. #pup #cardiackids’.