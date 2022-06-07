In November he sent the Blues a short but simple good-luck message via Instagram ahead of their game against Cheltenham to show the club remains close to his heart.

That went down well among those who appreciated his efforts in trying to save Pompey from Premier League relegation in 2009-10.

The same season also saw the now 67-year-old guide the Blues to the FA Cup final – only for them to suffer a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

And for those reasons – alongside his bond with the fans – he’ll always be fondly remembered at PO4.

But whether Pompey fans would like to hear from Grant via the personal messaging site Cameo remains to be seen!

Especially when the former Chelsea and West Ham manager charges £800 per message on the platform.

In fairness, Grant donates all proceeds made from the videos he sends to charity.

Former Pompey boss Avram Grant

Yet, with his fee nearly double the cost of an average adult season ticket at Fratton Park for next term and proving more expensive than any other figure from the world of football, it’s a costly exercise for those interested.

Indeed, according to the Daily Star, Grant charges more than arguably more recognisable names from the sport.

It’s the same as former Cameroon World Cup star Roger Milla, but is significantly more than what Hulk (£395) Thiago Silva (£316), Jorginho (£295), Cafu (£237), Michael Owen (£142) and World Cup winner Geoff Hirst (£87) charge.

Another former Blues boss, Tony Adams, charges £130, while ex-Pompey striker Andy Cole wants payment of £119 to send a personal Cameo video message.

Grant had no money to spend during his time in charge of Fratton Park, with the club under financial pressure and in administration come the tail end of the 2009-10 season.