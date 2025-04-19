Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eric Eisner acknowledged the significance of Pompey’s victory at Norwich on Good Friday.

The Blues director posted on X what a ‘huge’ win it was for John Mousinho’s side as the 5-3 triumph at Carrow Road moved the Fratton Park outfit ever closer to their goal of remaining in the Championship - the club’s main objective at the start of the season.

He also claimed the PO4 atmosphere for Monday’s visit of Watford will be ‘brilliant’ after more than 2,000 vocal Pompey fans made their presence felt at Carrow Road.

But, interestingly, the American also specifically asked supporters not to ‘hate on sending a tweet’ back and to stick together after he returned from what appears to have been a self-imposed break from social media.

In the past, the platform has often been used by Eisner as his main way of communicating with supporters on a regular basis. But those correspondences have been notably few and far between this season, with sections of the Blues fan base often using the opportunity to criticise - rightly or wrongly - certain aspects of Tornante’s ownership model following their takeover in 2017.

His latest words came on the same day Pompey chairman Michael Eisner attended the victory over Norwich, with the 83-year-old making the trip from his California base to be at Carrow Road. He’s also expected to attend the Blues’ game against Watford as well as Pompey Ladies’ important relegation battle with Bristol City at Westleigh Park.

It’s not clear whether son Eric will be making a similar trip across the Atlantic before the current season finishes. Yet he made clear that he’s following things on this side of the pond closely.

His post after the final whistle at Carrow Road read: ‘‘Now that was a huge win!! Please don’t hate on sending a tweet (trying social media again lol), we are in this together and have been all year.

‘One step closer to the goal for the year. Monday will be a brilliant atmosphere at Fratton. Enjoy Easter weekend. Great start…#pup.’

Michael Eisner was accompanied by wife Jane on his visit to Carrow Road on Friday | National World

Pompey fans’ response to Eric Eisner post

As expected, the tweet generated much engagement, with around 120 replies posted.

There’s no doubt the message was welcomed by those who spotted it. But among the responses were notable calls for the Eisners to increase the playing budget for next season.

Here’s a selection of what was said by the fans...

@Pompeytucks: Don't worry Eric. X reflects about 10% of the fan base and of that 10% 90% are totally behind the family as owners of this Club!

@CharlieFarnsba9: No hate Eric but you/Tornante MUST give a far better budget for next season. The value of this club has already increased, the return on your investment will grow further the longer we stay up. PLEASE give John a larger backing, not looking for stupid money, just sensible.

@PFCperspectives: Don’t worry, most of us can see what’s being built here. Play up Pompey.

@wate8181: Be nice to have you both there last game of the season. Not asking for the world but we need a bit more invested in the team for next season. Bigger playing budget and reasonable amount for transfersWhatever you invest you know Mous will rinse every bit of success from it.

@SBur114: Ignore the hate Eric, social media isn't representative of the wider feeling and sentiment. The majority appreciate what you guys have done, and are continuing to do. Hope you enjoy the win as much as the rest of us. Closing in on the finish line.

@BlueArmyAlex: The biggest critics want the same as you - what’s best for the club. No fan wants tens of millions spent on players, just a more competitive budget and better facilities for the training ground and academy. Pompey shouldn’t have a worse academy than Forest Green for example.

@ThorndykeGary: Eric, every real and genuine Pompey fan, who understands everything about Football, on and off the pitch. Who just doesn't blindly want Millions to be spent on players, irrespective of the financial damage that would cause...truly respects you and your family in all you do. PUP.

@Mefmet1974: There's no hate but you woefully under funded us last summer, it was disgusting. Hopefully you realise the league we're now in - either fund us appropriately for the level or sell.

@mickpoth60: Eric, don't take any notice of a few. Pompey fans love what's happening at our club. The aim this season was to stay up consolidate, and we are nearly there. We are nowhere near ready for the Premier league. The 3 teams who went up last yr are coming straight back down again PUP.

@Southseabather: You’re right Eric. Now assuming we survive, this summer’s transfer window will expose you to your biggest test yet of commitment to PFC. You now know that we need a more serious investment in players even to get to mid table next season. Nowhere to hide now- more funds vital!