What Portsmouth's strongest XI would look like if the season were to start on Saturday
Pompey kick off their pre-season friendly programme with their annual trip to the Hawks on Saturday.
The game will be the first chance fans will have to see the team managed by Danny Cowley in the flesh, following his arrival in March when restrictions were in place.
It will also provide the first opportunity to get a glimpse of the five signings that have so far arrived through the door at Fratton Park this summer.
Because of the nature of pre-season friendlies, it’s unlikely Cowley will name his strongest starting XI for the game at Westleigh Park.
The head coach will no doubt want to look at certain combinations, have a look at players like Reeco Hackett-Fairchild who spent last season on loan at Southend, and even cast an eye over triallists who have been with the Blues since their return to pre-season training last week.
However, that hasn’t stopped up surmising what Pompey’s strongest Xi would look like if Cowley did go down the route of going strong against the Hawks – or if the season were to start this weekend.
Here’s the starting XI we came up with. Feel free to let us know if you agree or not!