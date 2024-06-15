Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jordan Williams believes he will bring the athleticism to Pompey’s right flank they’ve been searching for.

And the Blues’ first summer signing pledged to add an ‘aggressive’ and ‘front-footed’ approach to his new team’s Championship charge.

Williams last night was confirmed as the maiden piece of transfer window business, as his signature was captured on a three-year deal after leaving Barnsley.

The 24-year-old is out to nail down a position as right-back, after operating on the right side of a central defensive trio at Oakwell last term.

And Williams is confident his assets will chime with how Pompey want to play next term, on their return to the second tier.

He told Portsmouth’s YouTube channel: ‘I like to be aggressive and on the front foot defending-wise and I like to chip in with the odd goal and assist when I can.

‘But for starters I like to defend and keep as many clean sheets as possible.

‘I think I’m athletic and I like to get on the overlap and underlap and I like to do my defensive duty with one v one defending.

‘I’ve played a number of positions over the years. I’ve played right wing-back, right-back and right centre-back in a three, but for me it’s trying to nail down one position now.

‘The way Pompey want to play with a back four, I think right-back will suit me down to a tee.’

Williams will bring an impressive amount of Championship experience for someone of his age. The former Huddersfield spent three of his six years at Barnsley at that level, clocking up 74 appearances at that level.

Williams is confident he’s joined a club who will adapt to the Championship’s demands.

He added: It (the Championship) is similar to League One but it’s a lot more ruthless. If you make a mistake you get punished a lot easier.

‘Also, it’s the intensity which goes up a notch, so we just need to be fit and raring to go.