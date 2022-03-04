The forward admitted he’s now pleased to be working under a manager who believes in him.

And that’s been evident with his performances so far on the pitch, with the forward netting four goals in eight appearances for the Pools.

That already matches his tally from his past 45 appearances for both Charlton and Donny – which led Bogle to admit he’s not playing under the weight of expectation anymore.

When asked if he was feeling any pressure by The Hartlepool Mail he said: ‘Not really.

‘The manager has done everything he can to bring me to the club and he showed his faith in me and has believed in me so there’s no pressure.

‘It’s just up to me to repay that faith he’s put in me.

Omar Bogle joined Hartlepool in January after underhelming spells at Doncaster, Charlton and Pompey. Picture: James Holyoak | MI News

‘I think just being able to focus on my football where a manager believes in me and there’s a group of players that believe in me as well.’

Bogle was drafted to Fratton Park by Kenny Jackett in January 2019 in a bid to fire the club into the Championship.

But as the striker stuttered in front of goal, Pompey’s automatic promotion hopes crumbled – as they dropped below the top-two, before suffering a narrow defeat to Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

As a result, his contract wasn’t extended by the former Wolves manager, before spells at Charlton and Doncaster also failed to result in a second-tier place.

But with Hartlepool currently 14th in the League Two table, the 29-year-old wants to make a success of his stay.

He added: ‘I obviously want to achieve something as well. I haven't just come here to play games and that be it.

‘I want to come here and hopefully build something.’

