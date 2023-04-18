Why Portsmouth exit is increasingly on the cards for this popular former Norwich and MK Dons midfielder

Since his arrival on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, the highly-respected former Norwich and MK Dons midfielder has featured 56 times for the club, scoring two goals and registering one assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No doubt those numbers would have been far greater but for a broken leg suffered against Bristol Rovers last August – an injury that ruled Thompson out for more than four months of the current campaign.

Pompey have, understandably, been managing his game time since, with a careful approach often needed in such circumstances.

But do Thompson’s numbers under John Mousinho indicate the outcome of the decision that must be made at the end of the season?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since taking charge back in January, the new head coach has taken charge of 19 games.

Pompey midfielder Louis Thompson

Joe Morrell has also been unavailable through a combination of suspension and international commitments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet despite the selection headaches that these circumstances create, Thompson has featured just 10 times.

Only five of those outings have come as starts – in spite of his availability. Meanwhile, of the 1,710 minutes of football Pompey have played under Mousinho, Thompson’s appearance record amounts to just 477 minutes of match action.

Because of his own injury situation, only Lowery has less game time under his belt – 392.

Yet, Pack – who missed 10 recent fixtures through knee surgery – has enjoyed 740 minutes of match action under Mous, while Tunnicliffe (1,319) and Morrell (1,253) have far superior minutes in their legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson is also yet to complete 90 minutes for Mousinho. But getting even a run-out on the pitch is proving just as difficult, with the midfielder an unused substitute in each of the Blues’ past four games – matches that have failed to generate much hope in the stands as Pompey’s faint play-off hopes become increasingly frail.

That might change tonight at Oxford, with a refresh expected after Saturday’s abject display against Shrewsbury.

But with Wyscout – the professional football platform for football analysis – ranking Thompson fifth out of five for total passes and shots over an average 90 minutes this season and fourth out of five for passing accuracy and the number of duels engaged in, a recall is by no means a given.

The 28-year-old’s ability to retain possession (ranked top among midfielders this season at Fratton Park) and his liking for interceptions (3.86 per game, which is second only to Morrell – 4.6) might carry favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But only Mousinho knows exactly what way he’ll set up his team on his return to the Kassam Stadium.

The former U’s man clearly holds Thompson in high regard.

Speaking to The News after the Accrington game in mid-March, Mousinho said: ‘We know he's a good player, we know what he's all about, we know what he’s capable of, and he hasn’t been able to start as many games as he would have liked.’

However, he also revealed a growing frustration within Thompson about his lack of game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Louis is great to have around,’ said Mousinho. ‘He is obviously frustrated and that’s good, he wants to play games. I don't want players in the changing rooms who don’t want to play. Louis wants to play, he’s hungry for it.’

That desire to play will likely come into the mix when contract situations are being determined in the weeks ahead. Indeed, Thompson himself could decide Fratton Park is not for him if there’s no guarantee of more regular game time.

The latter scenario is increasingly likely, with the current Pompey midfield in need of some much-needed surgery this summer if they are to seriously compete for promotion next season.

So is Thompson likely to be a PO4 next season? The numbers and the Blues’ need for additional quality suggests not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad