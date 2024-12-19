Why Portsmouth faithful clamouring for return of West Brom's Jed Wallace set to be disappointed with former Millwall and Wolves man on fringes
But The News understands those hopeful of seeing Wallace back wearing the star and crescent on his chest in the new year are set to be disappointed.
The Blues are not believed to be pursuing a deal for the out-of-favour West Brom captain, ahead of what will be a critical window for their hopes of remaining in the Championship.
There are a number of reasons that’s the case, after Pompey last summer were tenuously linked with the man who made 121 appearances across three years in the senior set-up at PO4.
Wallace looks to be firmly on the first-team fringes at the Hawthorns this term, despite being first-team captain under Carlos Corberan.
The 30-year-old had made 16 Championship appearances for his team this term, but just two of those outings have arrived as starts.
That lack of playing time has naturally caught the attention of Pompey fans, who would love to see the former player of the year back on his old stamping ground.
That’s been the hope for many of the Fratton faithful, especially with the Blues expected to be in the market to bolster their options out wide.
Wallace is contracted with West Brom until the summer of 2026 after signing a lucrative four-year deal, but a loan move for the player in his current situation doesn’t see beyond possibility.
The classy operator isn’t believed to be the kind of profile of player being sought by the football operation, however, with less than two weeks until the transfer window opens.
There is the small matter of the former Wolves and Millwall man’s earning power being way outside of Pompey’s financial reach at present, too.
Even with a loan and significant wage contribution from West Brom that would likely remain the case - even if the Eisners give the green light to push beyond the current increased wage structure in place.
There’s little doubt, however, in terms of ability Wallace represents the kind of level of performer Pompey are going to need to aspire to in the January window.
Mousinho has made it clear he feels he now has enough players in the development category at PO4, with options who can impact the Championship picture now the requirement.
Eric and Michael Eisner have indicated they will look to the loan market next month to bring in players who can immediately impact the Pompey starting XI.
