Pompey fans are calling for an emotional Fratton homecoming for Jed Wallace in the transfer window.

But The News understands those hopeful of seeing Wallace back wearing the star and crescent on his chest in the new year are set to be disappointed.

The Blues are not believed to be pursuing a deal for the out-of-favour West Brom captain, ahead of what will be a critical window for their hopes of remaining in the Championship.

There are a number of reasons that’s the case, after Pompey last summer were tenuously linked with the man who made 121 appearances across three years in the senior set-up at PO4.

The 30-year-old had made 16 Championship appearances for his team this term, but just two of those outings have arrived as starts.

That’s been the hope for many of the Fratton faithful, especially with the Blues expected to be in the market to bolster their options out wide.

Wallace is contracted with West Brom until the summer of 2026 after signing a lucrative four-year deal, but a loan move for the player in his current situation doesn’t see beyond possibility.

There is the small matter of the former Wolves and Millwall man’s earning power being way outside of Pompey’s financial reach at present, too.

Even with a loan and significant wage contribution from West Brom that would likely remain the case - even if the Eisners give the green light to push beyond the current increased wage structure in place.

There’s little doubt, however, in terms of ability Wallace represents the kind of level of performer Pompey are going to need to aspire to in the January window.

Eric and Michael Eisner have indicated they will look to the loan market next month to bring in players who can immediately impact the Pompey starting XI.