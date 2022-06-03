But Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has explained why Blues fans – and supporters at League One level in general – should not expect their club to fork out a transfer fee to fill the key role.

And the Irishman emphasised his point by highlighting how all seven teams promoted this season from both the third and fourth tiers of the EFL had keepers who were either loans or free transfers – or had come through their club’s youth ranks.

Despite having Alex Bass on his books, Danny Cowley is expected to dip into that area of the transfer market following loanee Gavin Bazunu’s return to parent club Manchester City.

The Republic of Ireland international enjoyed a hugely-impressive 2021-22 season at Fratton Park, establishing himself as a favourite among the fans and with the manager, who saw the 20-year-old as key to how he wanted his team to play.

Cowley will be looking for someone with similar qualities for next season, putting Bass’ suitability for the role under serious doubt.

Yet, according to MacAnthony’s theory, Pompey fans should not expect the Blues to fork out a fee for someone to fill the role.

He believes the solution will lie in the loan market again or the free agents list, with clubs at this level unwilling to part with their cash for keepers – despite their importance to the team.

Speaking on the latest episode of his The Hard Truth podcast, MacAnthony said: ‘A few of the (Peterborough) fans are a bit upset with me not signing Steven Benda (who was on loan at Posh last season from Swansea).

‘I did see that there was a lot of “spend a million pounds”.

‘We like Steven, he did well for us, but he’s Swansea’s player, he’s under contract, on a substantial wage and they’d want a fee.

‘But we’re not spending money on a transfer fee for a goalkeeper.

‘A lot of fans didn’t like that and I was, okay, I’m going to explain why.

‘You know, the last time we got promoted, Christy Pym was a free signing – he won the golden glove season one, season two, showing that it can be done.

‘Fans are ramming down my throat, we signed Joel Randall for £1m. (That’s) apples and oranges and I did a bit of research because I knew in my mind that I was right about this.

‘In League One this season, Rotherham – they had two goalkeepers who played 20-odd games each – both were free signings.

‘Wigan. Ben Amos – free signing.

‘Sunderland won promotion, they had a youth-team goalkeeper who came through their ranks in goal.

‘So those three teams who went up from League One, how much was spent on transfer frees? According to my statistics – zero!

‘Then let’s got to League Two – Forest Green won the league. They had Luke McGee – he was basically a free signing.

‘In second place, Exeter, they had a boy on loan from Sheffield Wednesday.

‘Bristol Rovers – free transfer. Port Vale – free transfer.

‘There’s seven teams in League One and League Two, who between them, the total cost invested in a goalkeeper? – a grand zero.

‘I understand (fans’ wishes). But we’re in League One, it’s post Covid, you’ve just been relegated, we don’t have money to spend on transfer fees for goalies and clubs in League One and Two don’t generally do it.

‘And, generally, you don’t get a lot of money for goalies unless you’re top tier of the Championship – and that’s where money is spent on goalies.’

The last time Pompey paid a fee for a goalkeeper was when Luke McGee was signed from Spurs in 2017.

He was quickly replaced, though, by free-transfer signing Craig MacGillivray, with youth-team product Bass and Bazunu also featuring in recent seasons.

David Forde, who was the Blues’ No1 during the 2016-17 League Two promotion campaign was a loan signing from Millwall, to give MacAnthony’s theory extra credence.

The Posh chief admitted he couldn’t explain why there’s a reluctance to sign keepers for money in League One.

‘I don’t have the answer to it,’ he said.

‘All I know is that very little trade is done on goalies in the league, outside the Premier League.