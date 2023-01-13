Why Portsmouth-linked Luke Williams will definitely not be next Blues boss as he makes major Notts County decision

The Magpies boss has penned an improved deal until the end of the 2026-27 season with the National League leaders after his name was thrown into the mix as a potential successor to Danny Cowley at Fratton Park.

Now the goal posts have shifted once again, with Williams – who has only been at Meadow Lane for seven months – committing his future to Notts County.

Speaking to the club website after details of his contract extension was revealed, the former MK Dons No2 said he and the club were a good match and that ‘it would mean the world’ to him to lead the Magpies back to the Football League.

‘As a manager or head coach, it can be incredibly difficult to find a club that closely matches your own philosophy and values,’ he said.

‘I feel very fortunate to have found that here, particularly so early in my career, and I’m so pleased that Chris and Alex have put their faith in Ryan and me.

‘We should all be proud of the work we’ve done so far, but I feel it’s important to stress that we’re only six months into our journey together and I know that we’re only going to get stronger.

Notts County head coach Luke Williams Picture: Harry Murphy/Getty Images

The foundations Chris and Alex Chris (Reedtz – the owners) have laid for this club are phenomenal and I’m honoured to be the person they want to lead the team at this very important juncture in the club’s history.

‘It would mean the world to me to be part of the collective effort to take Notts back into the EFL – and the prospect of what we could go on to achieve from there is incredibly exciting.

‘For now, though, as clichéd as it sounds, our focus has to be on the next match and helping the players maintain the superb levels they have consistently produced so far this season.’

Williams arrived at the Magpies in the summer after a two-year stint as Russell Martin’s assistant at MK Dons and Swansea respectively.

After branching off from the current Swans boss, his attractive brand of football has seen Notts County climb to the top of the National League, losing just once in the division this term.

Liam Manning remains the favourite for the vacant head coach position at Fratton Park.