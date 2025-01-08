Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are on the trail of teen hot-shot Thomas Waddingham, according to reports.

The Blues are said to be vying with QPR and Sheffield Wednesday for the Aussie striker in the January transfer window.

Waddingham is making waves in the Australian A-League with strugglers Brisbane Road, which has brought him to the attention of English sides.

The 19-year-old has bagged 11 goals from 34 outings across two seasons for the Queensland club, with 28 of those appearances coming as starts. Four of those finishes have arrived from 11 games this term, despite the Roar not winning a game and remaining rooted to the bottom of the table.

They now look set to cash in on the striker regarded as one of Australia’s brightest, young talents with the suggestion his last game could arrive this weekend.

Code Sports are reporting QPR have submitted a bid for Waddingham, with the Blues also looking to add to their Aussie contingent and Sheffield Wednesday keen. The Australian transfer window opens on January 16.

Pompey have utilised the Australian market extensively under sporting director Rich Hughes, with Kusini Yengi arriving and playing a big role in last term’s League One title success. He was followed by Jacob Farrell touching down at Fratton Park this summer from Central Coast Mariners.

Winger Sammy Silvera was trailed before joining on loan from Middlesbrough in the summer window, while the likes of Socceroos pair Aiden O’Neill and Hayden Matthews have been pursued. Matthews is someone who remains on Pompey’s radar, as they look to take advantage of relaxed Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) criteria approved for overseas players.

John Mousinho has made it clear Championship-ready recruits are the priority this month, with Rob Atkinson arriving from Bristol City. Additionally, a defensive midfielder, winger and deep-lying central attacker is being sought.

Mousinho has left the door ajar for further young additions to arrive now if the opportunity presents itself, but made it clear that’s not what Pompey will be relying on to keep themselves in the second tier.