The loan pair have formed an inseparable bond off the pitch since their summer moves to the south coast.

The young Premier League duo are often seen arriving and leaving matches together while conversing in Spanish.

But with Ahadme’s Fratton Park future up in the air, Azeez wants him to prove what he can do for Danny Cowley’s side.

The Norwich loanee has registered only four minutes of League One football since August, as he struggles to adapt to senior football.

He’s also only clocked up two starts in the division to date, while cup competitions appear to be the Blues head coach’s preferred method of keeping Ahadme involved in the action.

Azeez himself knows how difficult it is to make a favourable impression on the first team.

Pompey midfielder Miguel Azeez, left, is hoping Gassan Ahadme is given a Blues lifeline before the January transfer window. Picture: Robin Jones/Digital South

He has started the Blues’ past three games – but has had to wait patiently for a run of games following his summer arrival from Arsenal.

Now he’d like to see his friend and team-mate granted some much-needed match time before a decision is made.

Speaking to The News, Azeez said: ‘Our friendship is really good, Gassan is my boy!

‘I get on really well with him and he lives close to me as well, so whenever we can see each other we will.

‘We get on really well on and off the pitch, so I’m hoping he can start some games as well and show what he can do.

‘We get on really well because we have a lot in common.

‘He speaks Spanish and I am Spanish, which is another thing that we can tap into.’

Prior to his Pompey arrival, he had played only seven minutes for Mikel Arteta’s side - which may be a reason for his slow start on the south coast.

Azeez added: ‘It’s been really good and helpful.

‘To be fair, all the boys have been good with me and I get on with all the boys.

‘They’re all a good bunch of boys and it’s been really easy to move down here and settle.’

