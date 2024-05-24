Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey face potential Mickel Miller disappointment if rumours about their interest in the Plymouth wing-back prove correct.

The Blues were this week linked with a free-transfer move for the 28-year-old who has impressed at Championship level for the Pilgrims. Pompey, alongside Preston North End and fellow League One promotion winners Oxford United were all credited with interest in the versatile left-footer who is yet to agree new terms on a Home Park extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But speaking in April, Plymouth director of football Neil Dewsnip was relaxed about the situation. He said talks with Miller and his representatives were progressing well. And while there was trepidation at the time around the Pilgrims’ Championship status, he was confident Miller would remain at Home Park if the club kept their place in the second tier.

Plymouth, of course, went on to retain their Championship status thanks to a final-day-of-the-season win against Hull, which helped them finish a place above the drop zone.

Miller played no part in that victory after suffering knee ligament damage against Leicester on April 12. Nevertheless, Dewsnip remained determined to keep hold of the former Rotherham ace as he planned for the avoiding the drop back into League One.

Speaking about Millar’s contract situation, the Pilgrims chief football operated told the Plymouth Herald last month: ‘His contract does run out (at the end of June). Negotiations have already taken place so we are well down the pathway. I notice that social media allegedly said that he was leaving with another player. I don't really know where that has come from, but so be it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bringing Brendan Galloway’s situation into the conversation - another player entering the final weeks of his Plymouth contract - Dewsnip continued: ‘We have talked to both players, we have talked to both agents and discussions are ongoing.

‘There is the obvious, isn't there? What league are we in? I think both players have done well in the Championship. They want to stay in the Championship. So would you, so would I. So I don't really foresee too many issues as long as we are in this league.’