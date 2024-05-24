Why reported Portsmouth, Preston and Oxford transfer interest in Championship wing-back could hit dead end
Pompey face potential Mickel Miller disappointment if rumours about their interest in the Plymouth wing-back prove correct.
The Blues were this week linked with a free-transfer move for the 28-year-old who has impressed at Championship level for the Pilgrims. Pompey, alongside Preston North End and fellow League One promotion winners Oxford United were all credited with interest in the versatile left-footer who is yet to agree new terms on a Home Park extension.
But speaking in April, Plymouth director of football Neil Dewsnip was relaxed about the situation. He said talks with Miller and his representatives were progressing well. And while there was trepidation at the time around the Pilgrims’ Championship status, he was confident Miller would remain at Home Park if the club kept their place in the second tier.
Plymouth, of course, went on to retain their Championship status thanks to a final-day-of-the-season win against Hull, which helped them finish a place above the drop zone.
Miller played no part in that victory after suffering knee ligament damage against Leicester on April 12. Nevertheless, Dewsnip remained determined to keep hold of the former Rotherham ace as he planned for the avoiding the drop back into League One.
Speaking about Millar’s contract situation, the Pilgrims chief football operated told the Plymouth Herald last month: ‘His contract does run out (at the end of June). Negotiations have already taken place so we are well down the pathway. I notice that social media allegedly said that he was leaving with another player. I don't really know where that has come from, but so be it.’
Bringing Brendan Galloway’s situation into the conversation - another player entering the final weeks of his Plymouth contract - Dewsnip continued: ‘We have talked to both players, we have talked to both agents and discussions are ongoing.
‘There is the obvious, isn't there? What league are we in? I think both players have done well in the Championship. They want to stay in the Championship. So would you, so would I. So I don't really foresee too many issues as long as we are in this league.’
Miller’s knee injury was expected to keep him out of action for 4-6 weeks. The Blues are keen to bolster their ranks heading into the Championship for the first time in 12 years. They have been linked with a host of names following their League One title-winning season but are yet to dip their toe in the transfer market.
