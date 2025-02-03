Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the news that keeper Will Norris has been released from his Fratton Park contract.

Norris, who played every minute of last season’s title success but has been reduced to Pompey’s third-choice keeper in recent months, leaves with the best wishes of the Fratton faithful.

Yet there’s some who have questioned the decision to let him leave on a free, with the former Burnley and Peterborough still having 18 months of his PO4 contract remaining.

Here’s a selection of the views shared by fans on X after news of the keeper’s departure broke...

@Brooke_Smedley: I really don't care that we didn't get a fee of him, he was a key figure in earning us promotion. Can't put a price on that.

@pompeanut1898: Going to be remembered very fondly by everyone. Last year wouldn’t have been possible without you @WilllNorris. Thank you and good luck. Hope you get another promotion this season with Wycombe.

@Limmy05: Will get a legend’s reception back here... Perfect keeper for what we wanted in lg 1 #champions.

@jordy_drapes: Last year’s LG1 GK of the year and we can’t even command a sizeable fee.

@Ruffy_Roy: Excellent news and good luck. Too good to be warming the bench or being a 3rd choice but clearly not going to be 1st choice here.

@LeeCrowhurst: How on earth did we not get anything for last season's League One Team of the Year goalkeeper?

@jakemeyers2015: No doubt about to sign for another club immediately. Our transfer policy is quite bizarre, often letting players go for free who are wanted by other clubs (but not wanted enough to buy them?). Anyway, by the by, all the best Will! Thank you for last season, and all the best.

@PompeyWeilian: Ultimately if it's this or pay 100% of his wages until August and not register him, we have no choice.

@c_d_b1: All the very best @WilllNorris. So sad for the way it ended but the very best memorise helping us to promotion and seeing you stand in the dressing room welcoming all the players back in after a game.

@PompeyChimes90: Thank you for everything Will, always be welcome back at Fratton.

@Willmott3Sam: Team of the year goalkeeper, vital part of us winning the league. Gone for free.

@glendingleberry: Pompey try to get a fee for a player challenge: impossible.

@jamie_pfc: Shocking we haven’t been able to get a fee for him.

@AdrianWardle7: Super keeper, not quite sure what’s gone wrong here? We certainly need a 2nd keeper of Will’s quality in case of injury to Nico. Thanks for Last season.