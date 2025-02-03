Wycombe Wanderers have paved the way for Will Norris to compete his anticipated move to Adams Park.

The Chairboys have today allowed on-loan keeper Nathan Bishop to return to parent club Sunderland - who have automatically sanctioned a move to League Two Cambridge United for the 25-year-old.

It leaves Franco Ravizzoli as the only fit senior keeper on the Chairboys’ books, with Shamal George remaining out with the groin injury he picked up against Pompey in the third round of the FA Cup in January.

Bishop started the season at Wycombe’s No1, but soon lost his place in the side to Ravizzoli following his free-transfer move to the club in mid-September.

It’s understood that Norris has been undergoing a medical with the League One promotion-chasers with just hours of the transfer window remaining.

The 31-year-old stopper is currently third-choice at Fratton Park behind Nicolas Schmid and Jordan Archer, with the Blues also possessing highly-rated teenager Toby Steward in their ranks.

A move away from PO4 initially looked unlikely during the current window, with Norris understood to be happy at Pompey and reportedly turning down a move to Barnsley. That’s despite his obvious lack of game time since the Blues’ 6-1 defeat to Stoke at the beginning of October.

However, that has changed in recent days, with the League One title-winner poised to seal a move to Adams Park before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

His departure could be followed by exits for both Ryley Towler and Owen Moxon, with the only Fratton Park incoming today looking likely to be Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon.

Pompey have already said goodbye to Elias Sorensen, Sammy Silvera, Tom Lowery and Ben Stevenson during the transfer window. Six signings have been made to date - Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden, Thomas Waddingham, Hayden Matthews, Cohen Bramall and Adil Aouchiche.

Confirming the news of Bishop’s departure, Wycombe’s chief Football Officer, Dan Rice, said: ‘Nathan started the season as first-choice in goal but was really unfortunate to sustain his injury. He’s been the ultimate professional in how he’s dealt with the situation and we thank him for all his efforts and contributions.

‘We’re really pleased that a first-class keeper and person has got the chance to go and play regular football and he leaves us with our very best wishes.’

