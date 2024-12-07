Josh Murphy has promised Pompey fans there is still more from him as the Blues extend their unbeaten run

And the 30-year-old has also thanked John Mousinho for remaining patient with him following his switch from Oxford United in the summer.

The winger played a key role in the Blues’ 3-0 triumph against Bristol City, registering a goal and an assist as the Blues closed the gap to Championship safety to just one point.

Despite failing to appear on the scoresheet in his opening eight league games following his free transfer from Oxford United, Murphy has now hit red-hot form by scoring four goals in five appearances.

And while confidence is growing for the former Norwich City man, he still believes there’s plenty more to come from him as the Blues continue their fight for survival.

He said: ‘It’s been a slow start for me and I’ve been quite disappointed with how I’ve been playing because I know that it is there.

‘But I think now things are coming off and I can express myself and also chipping in with the goals and assists that I knew I could do as well. As long as the team is winning then I don’t mind not playing too well but it also helps when you're scoring and winning.

‘Confidence is everything. I obviously back my ability and sometimes it is frustrating when you don’t get the ball that much in a game because then you kind of think when you give the ball away once it’s almost like you're doing not good. You then put too much pressure on yourself next time you get the ball to make something come off.

‘I’m getting the ball a lot more now and you can see the goals and assists. I am happy and want to keep that going.

‘Still not yet (whether Pompey fans have seen the best in him). I am happy with how I played today but I know there is still more in there. I just want to keep improving, keep scoring, keep getting assists for the team and as long as we’re winning I don’t really care.’

Murphy was one of the marquee signings of the summer as Mousinho looked to build Pompey’s first Championship squad in more than 12 years.

And while goals and assists were hard to come by in the opening weeks of the campaign, the winger has praised the Blues boss for keeping him in the squad.

‘Not a lot in that aspect because he knows what I can do and he lets me go and do what I want. He’s been patient with me, he probably could’ve taken me out of the team when I was getting the goals and the assists but I think that’s been the best thing that he has been patient and hopefully I’m repaying that back.’