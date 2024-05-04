Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s fair to say, Zak Swanson might have been feeling a tad under-appreciated this week.

Pompey failing to execute an option to extend his two-year stay at Fratton Park will have come as a blow to the 23-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues then being willing negotiate with the player on terms they feel more comfortable with, will have been equally hard to take.

The ball is clearly in the former Arsenal defender’s hands when it comes to his future - although it’s Pompey who are clearly pulling the strings.

But if Swanson - who is currently in Las Vegas with up to 17 of his League One title-winning team-mates - remains in two minds what to do, he’s been provided with multiple reminders of his value among the Fratton faithful. That’s after the right-back posted another message on social media from The Strip.

Fresh from his ‘Anyone know any right-backs?’ upload on Friday, the Pompey man returned by declaring his love for the Blues. He wrote: ‘I love pompey’, accompanied with a blue heart emoji.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second image of him alongside Joe Rafferty – who will be leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract – was posted soon afterwards as the duo enjoyed Vegas’ famous night life. Yet it was the ‘I love pompey’ post that attracted most attention. Indeed, the response from Blues fans engaging was unanimous – sign the contract!

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, @pompeanut1898 said: ‘We love you. Prove it and sign da ting’, @HancockAnalysis posted: ‘Sign the contract’, while @pompey_dave responded: ‘so do we zack lad get the contract signed mush’.

@StronnerJack commented: ‘Please stay’, the message was clear from @AlfJohn2003 who posted: ‘Sign the contract’, while @DanLewis1999 said: ‘We love you Zak. Please sign that contract’.

Continuing the theme, @HarvMarksy wrote: ‘Zak Swanson better sign it’, as @Freddieoliverr1 jumped in to say: ‘Sign that contract then x’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swanson has impressed in 44 appearances over two seasons for Pompey. But his time at the club has been hampered by injury - specifically an ongoing groin issue.

The Blues have offered the defender a pathway to staying on in the Championship with new terms which factor in his fitness. Speaking on that deal, John Mousinho told The News: ‘We could have taken the option in Zak’s contract and fully protected ourselves and we’re fully aware of the fact Zak could now speak to other football clubs.

‘The rationale behind the decision is to make sure we have a bit more flexibility in the contract, to offer what we think will work with both parties.

‘That’s what we’ve decided to do with Zak, so that is now with Zak, his agent and the football club and we’ll see how that progresses.