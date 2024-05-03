Anyone know any right-backs? - The key question Portsmouth defender asked as Fratton Park stay remains up in the air
Anyone know any right-backs? That’s the question Zak Swanson was asking on social media from the Pompey players’ post-season trip to Las Vegas.
And there’s no doubt it’s a question members of the Fratton faithful will be seeking answers to as well as they face the prospect of losing both their right-sided full-backs over the summer.
The Blues surprised many on Wednesday by including first-team regular Joe Rafferty among the 10 players who are free to leave PO4 upon the expiration of their contracts next month.
Surprise then turned to shock when the name of fellow defender, Swanson, appeared under the section dedicated to those ‘in negotiation’ over a new deal. There was always a chance one would do. But potentially two? Well, no-one was expecting that!
With Pompey turning down the chance to take up a 12-month option they had on the former Arsenal youngster, it means the 23-year-old is free to talk to other clubs while seeing what the Blues are willing to offer.
With that in mind, there’s a very good chance the newly-crowned League One champions could be in the hunt for two right-backs ahead of their return to the Championship.
That’s clearly not lost on Swanson, who broached the subject during a night out on the Vegas Strip with his current Fratton Park team-mates. Pictured with soon-to-be free agent Rafferty and Conor Shaughnessy, Swanson asked his 5.6k followers on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Anyone know any right-backs?’
The social media post has since been removed. No-one took up the option to respond as well.
However, it does put into sharp focus the Blues’ plans if both Rafferty and Swanson find themselves elsewhere next season. ‘In Mousinho we trust’ was a familiar posting on social media following the publication of the Blues’ retained list. With 53 appearances between Rafferty and Swanson this season, the pressure will be on to find better for such a crucial position.
