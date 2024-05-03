Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anyone know any right-backs? That’s the question Zak Swanson was asking on social media from the Pompey players’ post-season trip to Las Vegas.

And there’s no doubt it’s a question members of the Fratton faithful will be seeking answers to as well as they face the prospect of losing both their right-sided full-backs over the summer.

Surprise then turned to shock when the name of fellow defender, Swanson, appeared under the section dedicated to those ‘in negotiation’ over a new deal. There was always a chance one would do. But potentially two? Well, no-one was expecting that!

With Pompey turning down the chance to take up a 12-month option they had on the former Arsenal youngster, it means the 23-year-old is free to talk to other clubs while seeing what the Blues are willing to offer.

With that in mind, there’s a very good chance the newly-crowned League One champions could be in the hunt for two right-backs ahead of their return to the Championship.

That’s clearly not lost on Swanson, who broached the subject during a night out on the Vegas Strip with his current Fratton Park team-mates. Pictured with soon-to-be free agent Rafferty and Conor Shaughnessy, Swanson asked his 5.6k followers on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Anyone know any right-backs?’

The social media post has since been removed. No-one took up the option to respond as well.