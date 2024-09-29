Zak Swanson has held down the right-back spot in the Pompey team as of late. (Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages)

The Pompey boss picked out one player in particular as he discussed a key battle on the pitch at Fratton Park.

John Mousinho has admitted he was impressed with how Zak Swanson dealt with 'one of the best' players in the league ‘ in Pompey's goalless draw with Sheffield United.

Hamer, predominantly a centre midfielder, was tried out on the wing for the Blades in the stalemate at Fratton Park, and Swanson was tasked with keeping him at bay. The 24-year-old did his job well and nullified the threat of a player that has four goals and an assist this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mousinho regards Hamer as one of the best players in the division, and was impressed with how his right-back fared against the Netherlands under-20 international. Hamer had a goal contribution in four out of the six games he played up until that point.

‘I think he’s one of the best players in the league, to be honest, Hamer, and Zak’s done a very good job on him,’ said Mousinho in his post-match press conference.

‘It’s a tough selection at the minute between two front-line full-backs but that’s a really good bit of competition we’ve got in the squad at the minute.

‘I think Zak has come out of both those games with a huge amount of credit, so really pleased with his performance.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swanson has started ahead of summer signing Jordan Williams, and has defied expectations with his recent performances. He was an unused substitute against Leeds United and Luton Town in the first two games of the season, but since then he's not looked back, and has started in their last six matches.

In the summer, the club had the option to take up an option to extend his contract, but they instead passed up on that opportunity, and negotiated a deal that suited them better. He signed a new one-year deal with the club back in July, with the option of an additional 12 months.