Hatton Rovers (blue) v Milton Rangers in Division 6 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Keith Woodland

Something had to give when Spartan, who had lost their opening six Division 6 matches, faced a King George Rovers side who had suffered defeat in their first seven games.

And it was Spartan, featuring some new signings, who were on the front foot for the majority of the 90 minutes.

The tempo was set in the first minute when Robinson hit the bar, and Spartan struck the woodwork again soon after via Matt Morgan’s wonder strike from 40 yards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spartan’s newest faces - Max Hattersley, Harry Wickham and Jack Wickham - dominated the midfield and defensive areas.

Robinson was denied by a controversial offside decision, and it was left to Dan Morgan to break the deadlock by rounding the keeper after beating three defenders on a mazy run.

Robinson grabbed his first goal when he converted a Harry Wickham cross, before King George Rovers hit back with a penalty which Dan Parkes almost saved.

A thunderous strike from John Sole restored Spartan’s two-goal lead in the second half following a good move involving Simon Sole, Robinson and Dan Morgan.

Max Hattersley won possession in midfield before a perfect through ball allowed Matt Morgan to smash in a low shot for 4-1.

Spartan were awarded a spot-kick after Matt Morgan was fouled, only for sub Harry Ellins to fire his effort against a post.

Spartan, though, were still hungry for more goals and Robinson completed his treble with two more in the final 10 minutes.

Dan Morgan’s through ball allowed him to make it 5-1, after the keeper had saved the initial shot, and the same two players combined for the final goal.

At the other end of the Division 6 table, Hatton Rovers extended their 100 per cent start to six games with a 2-1 win against Milton Park Rangers.

In a close encounter at King George V, it was a Liam Karim header from a corner that separated the two sides at half-time.

Rangers equalised soon after the break through Joe Neal, but Alan Stapleton grabbed an 85th minute decider for Hatton.

Connor Shaw collected a hat-trick as AFC Eastney Reserves maintained their 100 per cent record with a high-scoring success against Horndean United Reserves.

Eastney stormed into a 5-1 half-time lead but conceded twice in the final 15 minutes to emerge 6-4 winners.

Tyler Braddock, Bailey Wiliams and Dan Langley completed Eastney’s half-dozen haul with Andy Jamieson (2), Toby Farrier and Kerion Griffin replying.

The only game in Division 2 saw a Luke Charlcraft hat-trick help Old Boys Athletic move up to joint second spot after an 8-2 spanking of AFC Bedhampton Village. Callum Jenkins, Tony Johnson, Andy Shipman and Connor Jeffrey also netted.

There are five teams level on nine points, five behind Division 3 leaders Warren Wanderers. Seagull Reserves are in that group after four goals from Sam Emeney helped them defeat North End Lions 6-3. David Chester, Dominic Hann-Barry and Adam Donnelly replied.

Charlie Ruffle belted five goals as AFC Lakeside Refit hammered Fratton Trades Reserves 12-2 in Division 4. Ryan Graham (4), Steve Cunnington, Brad Gill and Connor Jepson completed the rout.

Jubilee Reserves drew 3-3 with Bedhampton Village Reserves. Charlie Cooper, Jordan Reed and Jacob Bailie netted for Jubilee with Jake Hughes, Rory O'Malley and Finley Palmer replying.

A Harry Davies hat-trick helped Al's Bar trounce AFC Eastney 6-0 in Division 5. Dean Heir (2) and Luke Kelly also scored.

AFC Fairfields moved up to fourth after thrashing Fratton Trades A 8-0. Dan Clasby led the spree with a four-goal haul with Aaron Paice (2), Chris Fleet and Joe Morley also on target.

Mitchell Coleman’s brace helped Horndean Hawks beat AC 5-1. Sam Bruce, Jason Green and Oliver McCormack also netted.