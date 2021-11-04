'There are people who I don't feel care enough' - Angry boss Dave Carter planning 'big shake-up' at AFC Portchester
Seething AFC Portchester manager Dave Carter says things need a 'big shake-up' at the club.
And he will be making his feelings known to his squad ahead of Saturday's Wessex League trip to the Isle of Wight to face Cowes on Saturday.
The Royals slumped to a fifth defeat in 14 league matches this term, going down 3-1 at Baffins Milton Rovers last night.
Carter stressed his side's start to the season has 'not been good enough' and it is an issue that needs addressing.
Many viewed Portchester as one of the clubs who would be pushing for the title this term, but more than a third of the way through the campaign they currently sit 12th in the table.
In the nine league meetings with teams presently above them in the table, the Royals have won just one - beating ninth-placed Alton in September.
But Carter has grown increasingly frustrated - and his players will feel the force of that at training this evening.
He said: ‘It needs a big shake-up in the place. There are people who I feel don’t care enough. I’m looking to have a big shake-up today, it’s not good enough, we’ve lost five games now.
‘I look around the changing room and I go, ‘he’s a good player, he’s a good player,’ - it’s going to take time, don’t get me wrong - things don’t happen overnight, but it’s not good enough.
‘It’s not so much moved on (players), it’s just a big shake-up. It needs getting hold of all of them and just saying it’s not good enough.
‘There possibly will be one or two moving on but I’m still working on that situation.
‘It’s not so much moving on, maybe a changing of personnel who are starting and things like that.’
Portchester's next three league fixtures sees them travel to 13th-placed Cowes this weekend before a trip to third-bottom Christchurch then welcoming second-bottom Amesbury.
And Carter insisted anything less than nine points from those games will not be good enough. He added: ‘I want to kick on now, we’ve got three games where I feel - Cowes, Christchurch and Amesbury - I think they’re more or less the bottom three in the league, give or take a couple of places. We’ve got to take maximum points out of that.’