'We were a yard off it' - AFC Portchester boss Dave Carter reflects on Hamble home draw

And Carter said the hangover from that defeat spilled over into the Hamble draw, with a number of his squad looking 'leggy'.

But he was at least pleased to see Brazilian striker Felipe Barcelos grab his first goal for the club in what was his third appearance since making the move from Highworth Town.

Captain Steve Ramsey had a goal ruled out for offside and hit the post in AFC Portchester's home draw with Hamble Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

‘It was a bit like after the Lord Mayor's show. We had a massive game on Wednesday, I think everyone was a little bit leggy, I tried to change a few. We didn't play particularly well,’ assessed Carter.

‘We hit the post, hit the crossbar - we hit everything bar the net! Felipe (Barcelos) got his first goal for the club, which was good, but that was about the only plus side to the day.

‘We didn't lose, that's the main thing, they didn't really threaten our goal. We didn't take enough of our chances. All the effort went into Wednesday night, we didn't come out with anything, it's what it looked like (against Hamble). We were a yard off it.’

Captain Steve Ramsey had an early strike ruled out for offside then he struck the post on the half-hour mark as the Royals were pushing to find a way through their opponents.

But it was the visitors who took the lead eight minutes after the restart with in-form front man Kelvin Robinson firing home.