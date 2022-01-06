Why Moneyfields are desperate for next week’s Russell Cotes Cup tie against Lymington to go ahead

Moneyfields' Tom Cain will serve his one-game suspension in next Tuesday's Russell Cotes Cup tie against Lymington at Dover Road. Picture: Keith Woodland

That is the game influential centre half Tom Cain will miss as a result of his sending off in last Monday’s niggly Wessex Premier derby loss to Baffins Milton Rovers.

Cain was initially booked by ref Jacob Wright for a foul and then shown a second yellow late on after an altercation with Rovers keeper Konrad Szymaniak.

Though clubs at Wessex League level can appeal red cards, they can’t appeal two yellows.

If next Tuesday’s game is postponed, Cain will miss a home Wessex game against Portland. If that is off, he misses the January 18 home clash with leaders Horndean.

As it stands, Turnbull will give reserve boss Lee Mould a handful of first team squad players to use in this weekend’s Hampshire Premier League home game with Chamberlayne.

Right wing back Chad Cornwell, who hasn’t played since November’s FA Vase exit at Littlehampton, could make a playing comeback. Mig Dark, Bradey Norton and Danny Burroughs will also get minutes and Jack Chandler could make his club debut after signing from US Portsmouth last month.

Turnbull, though, admits the reserve game is ‘touch and go’ after it cut up badly against Baffins.

Moneys bid to bounce back from that derby loss at Blackfield & Langley this weekend.

Defender Harry Birmingham - who according to his boss ‘could feel rightly miffed’ at not being involved against Baffins - could feature while Turnbull has a continuing ‘conundrum’ over which two out of Matt McGlinchey, Callum Glen and Jordan Pile to use in central midfield.

Those that miss out at Blackfield are likely to start against Southern Leaguers Lymington in a tie where the winners progress to the semi-finals.

If Moneys’ reserve game is off, Denmead can move level on points with the leaders if they win at Liss Athletic. Victory by six goals would take them above Moneys and into top spot with both the top two having 10 games left. A 6-1 win would leave the top two with the exact amount of goals scored and conceded, as well as points.

Liss are second from bottom and have conceded an average of almost four goals per game. But they did beat Denmead 3-2 at Front Lawn in August, since when the latter have strung together a 17-game unbeaten league run.