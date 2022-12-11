'This is classic England': The rollercoaster of emotions from fans in Portsmouth as Three Lions bow out of World Cup against France
JOY and hysteria can soon turn into heartbreak and sadness when getting on the football rollercoaster.
Every supporter knows emotions can change in an instant during important matches. At one point, England were level with France and creating chances.
The next, Les Bleus were ahead, Harry Kane squandered second penalty, and the World Cup dreams were over. Fans spilled out of The Kings in Albert Road, Southsea, wondering what might have been.
SEE ALSO: 23 best pictures of fans packing Portsmouth pubs as England crash out of World Cup against France
Josh Smith, 24, of North End, was broken. He told The News: ‘I’m genuinely devastated. I’m dissatisfied with the lack of chances.
‘Apart from the penalties, they didn’t create enough. This is classic England. We always fall at the most difficult hurdle.
‘I think Gareth’s Southgate’s time is up. He’s had enough chances.’
Other fans echoed his disappointment, while others were positive. ‘They tired themselves out in the end,’ said Shannon Griffiths, 27, of Southsea. ‘I thought they played well but the result was disappointing.’
Domonic Corree, 36, of Lamin, The Gambia – supporting England – added: ‘We set up well. The players gave it their all.
‘We didn’t get the result we wanted, but that’s football. We didn’t deserve to lose the game.’
Others vented their frustration at referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio. Woody Turnbull, a Portsmouth supporter from North End, said: ‘I think they should have won.
‘I’m shocked because they played well. The refereeing performance was not great at all, he spoiled the game at times.
‘It’s harsh, but I think we need to get rid of Gareth Southgate. I’d go for Harry Redknapp as manager.’
Before kick off, the atmosphere at the Leopold Tavern, Albert Road, was electric. It was packed to the rafters of buoyant supporters. Pints were flowing, chants were sung, and everyone was at fever pitch.
Confidence was high. Moses Milner, 30, of Southsea, said: ‘I’m quietly confident. I have faith in Gareth Southgate. We have all the ingredients to bring it home. It’s our time.’
Devon Summerfield, 20, of Kent, added: ‘I reckon we can do it. We can only hope to go through.’
‘If we don’t play Southgate ball, we’ll be fine. We’ve been great so far in this tournament,’ added Zak Headworth, 21, of Southsea.
Load cheers erupted when the players walked onto the pitch, with ‘it’s coming home’ ringing round the building. Bellowing renditions of the national anthem filled the air. Eyes were glued to the screens.
SEE ALSO: England vs Senegal: 12 best pictures of jubilant fans celebrating Three Lions cruising into World Cup quarter finals
There were sighs of disbelief when Aurelien Tchouameni low shot thundered past Jordan Pickford. Anger was vented at the referee when decisions went against England.
Despite the half-time score line, supporters in The Kings still had faith. Josh Smith said: ‘I’m manifesting a good result. I believe it’ll be 2-1 England.’
Craig Scott, 60, added: ‘We’ve got to get Maguire to put a strong tackle in, wake everyone up.’ ‘We need to step up to win,’ said Kieron Worre, 25, of Southsea. Harry Kane’s penalty 54th minute penalty sent supporters into a frenzy, but Olivier Giroud’s header deflated them.
Ecstasy for Harry Kane’s second penalty soon turned into anguish – dozens with their head in their hands, and it was all over. Despite a few more chances, it ended 2-1. England were heading home.
Happiness had turned into sadness, with fans left wondering what might have been.