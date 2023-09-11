Lee Johnson to implement Hibs transfer strategy at Fleetwood Town as Port Vale set for ‘record-breaking’ fee
Portsmouth head to Derby County this weekend and these are the latest League One talking points on Monday morning.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A quiet weekend in League One saw just four clubs in action but it's now just days until the third tier returns in style.
Portsmouth travel to Derby County this weekend in what looks like a tasty fixture between two sides with high hopes this season.
Here's your transfer round-up from around the league.
Port Vale set for record-breaking transfer fee
Port Vale have enjoyed a confident start to the League One campaign, sitting one place above Portsmouth in the fourth spot.
The Valiants are set for a significant income with youngster Freddie Lawrie set to become an Aston Villa player. Lawrie is currently part of Vale's under-15 academy and The Real EFL reports he is on the verge of making a 'record-breaking' move to the Premier League side's youth academy.
A fee is not yet known but it comes just weeks after Newcastle United came shopping at the League One outfit and signed Michael Mills.
Lee Johnson hints at Fleetwood transfer strategy
Headlines over the weekend belonged to former Hibs and Sunderland boss Lee Johnson as he was appointed manager at Fleetwood Town.
The Fishermen languish in 23rd and Johnson has his work cut out this season, with any transfer business now having to wait until January.
However, Fleetwood Town fans might not get too excited about incomings as the new manager hinted at his transfer approach as recruitment from within.
Johnson said: “My goal and aim is to add value and part of that is of course to help the Academy and create those pathways for the players by giving my experience and advice to form the playing philosophy that goes with that so it’s easier for younger players to integrate into the first team and have a close relationship with the staff.
“I’ve done this at all my clubs and have always enjoyed that element as I’ve seen a lot of success through this, as there has been at Fleetwood over the past years. I think everybody has done a fantastic job, from what I’ve heard and seen from the outside, and I’m looking forward to seeing what’s driven that success from within.”
New Blackpool signing Kylian Koussai has admitted that signing for the Seasiders was always his priority this summer.
The attacker arrived from Sutton United this summer and marked his debut at Blackpool with a goal from the bench in last week's 2-0 EFL Trophy win against Barrow.
Koussai has lifted the lid on his move and told the Blackpool Gazette: "Blackpool was always my focus.
"I spoke to the gaffer about where he wants to take this team, and that is what really attracted me to this club. The mentality that he has and what he wants from every game was a big factor. That made Blackpool the number one choice for me.
“He’s signed a lot of young players and given them the opportunity to play. That shows we can develop, he’s a great coach- I’m just happy to be a part of it.
"I was running to the end of my contract and I felt like I needed a new challenge. Seeing the manager here, and him telling me what he wants, felt like a big opportunity, which I just wanted to take."