All eyes on Ebonie Jones again as she prepares for next professional test in front of sell-out Glasgow crowd on unified champion Josh Taylor undercard

Portsmouth's Ebonie Jones has her second professional bout in front of a sell-out Scottish crowd this weekend Picture: Lawrence Lustig

The Southsea-based featherweight faces fellow Brit Effy Kathopouli in Glasgow at a sell-out SSE Hydro Arena live on Sky Sports on Saturday.

With great Scot Josh Taylor putting his unified super-lightweight honour on the line against England's Jack Catterall as the show's top billing, it again provides quite the platform for Jones to display her undoubted potential.

And after a pro debut victory over Lithuanian Vaida Masiokate in October at Wembley Arena, the BOXXER signed 23-year-old former Olympic hopeful cannot wait to get back in the ring again.

Jones said: ‘It’ll be a good atmosphere, all the tickets sold out straightaway for it. I managed to get tickets for my mum and dad and a few of my army friends, but all the tickets sold-out so it should be a good atmosphere.

‘To be fair, I’ve boxed in Scotland before and they were really lovely people. I fought a girl who was Scottish and I was expecting it to kick-off if I won – but I won and they were really, really lovely people. I’m looking forward to it, definitely. It’s going to be on Sky Sports again.’

Jones had hoped her second pro outing might have arrived a little sooner than the four-month gap she'll have faced between fights when she steps into the ring to face Scottish-based Kathopouli.

But now fight night is edging closer all the former Heart of Portsmouth prospects focus is on delivering on the big stage again.

Jones added: ‘I was hoping to have my fight a lot sooner after my last one (pro debut) but obviously all boxing was stopped in January due to Covid so I’m just glad to be getting a fight again. Hopefully for my next fight I won’t have to wait so many months in between for it, but I think it’ll be more often now.