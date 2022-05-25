Career bests for McBride and White as Waterlooville maintain 100 per cent Hampshire League run

Wicket-keeper McBride, opening the innings, lashed 10 sixes and eight fours in his stunning 154.

That came after skipper and opening partner Jake Charman had elected to bat first against Hythe & Dibden 2nds at Rowlands Avenue.

McBride’s only other century had been 101 in a friendly for the Waterlooville President’s XI against Newclose four years ago. His highest league score had been 90 against Bedhampton 2nds in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan White, seen here in bowling action, hit a Hampshire League best score as Waterlooville 2nds beat Hythe & Dibden 2nds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Coming in at No 5, White hit an unbeaten 71 with seven fours and two sixes. His previous best league innings had been 47.

It was White’s highest score for 11 years, since his unbeaten 100 in a friendly for Ville against Sarisbury.

Thanks to McBride and White, Ville set Hythe a daunting 323-5 target. And with three of the visiting top four failing to reach double figures, it was quickly obvious they were never going to get anywhere near it.

All seven Ville bowlers used took at least one wicket, with Finlay Rockett (3-34) recording the best figures.

Harrison Whitworth top scored with 52 as Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds claimed victory over Mansbridge.

They were giving a helping hand with 44 extras - including 26 wides - with No 10 Harrison Etherington (22 not out) second highest scorer with the willow as his side posted 209-9.

Skipper George Wilson (3-24) and Etherington (2-39) - the last two of six bowlers used - were the main wicket-takers as Mansbridge were restricted to 157-7.

Binesh Varghese hit his second highest Hampshire League score as Solent Challengers claimed a Division 4 South victory at Farlington.

Coming in at No 4, Varghese hit 12 fours and two sixes in an undefeated 78 as Challengers raced to a seven-wicket victory over Fawley 2nds.

Asked to chase 182, Challengers won off the second ball of the 30th over, skipper Deepu Nair hitting 54 at the top of the order.

Varghese’s only higher innings was a spectacular 168 in a huge Challengers score of 431-7 against Denmead five years ago.